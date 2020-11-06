Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.51. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

MMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

