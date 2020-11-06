Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Buys $107,817.50 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marten Transport by 98.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 51.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

