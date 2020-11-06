Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Buys $107,817.50 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
