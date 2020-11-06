MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells $293,700.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HZO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $723.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

