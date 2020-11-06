Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

