Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Director Ebrahim Busheri Acquires 5,610 Shares

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $21,822.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ebrahim Busheri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Ebrahim Busheri purchased 23,100 shares of Manning & Napier stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $89,397.00.

NYSE MN opened at $4.00 on Friday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manning & Napier by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.