Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a PE ratio of -204.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

