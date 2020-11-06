Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

