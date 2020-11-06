Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.