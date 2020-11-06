Lumen Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUMN. ValuEngine cut Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 447.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 703.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

