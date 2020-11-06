Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.15.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$52.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$53.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

