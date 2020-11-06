Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

