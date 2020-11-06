LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $370.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREE. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LendingTree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.40.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.05 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $378.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LendingTree by 957.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

