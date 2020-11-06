L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L’Air Liquide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L’Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.