KeyCorp Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

