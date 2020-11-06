KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.60). KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.