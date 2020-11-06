KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.63 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,422 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

