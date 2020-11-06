KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pinduoduo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.