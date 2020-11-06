KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

