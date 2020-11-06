Key Financial Inc Sells 2,330 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Key Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

