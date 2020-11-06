Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.80 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

