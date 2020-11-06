Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Etsy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,121 shares of company stock worth $36,852,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

