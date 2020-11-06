Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $264,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $20.88 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.