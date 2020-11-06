Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 3,116 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

