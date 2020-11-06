Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 155 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 721.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $566.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

