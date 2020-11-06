Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 16,172 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

