Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

