Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $117.17 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

