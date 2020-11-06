Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $269,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.08% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Genesco by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $19.60 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. 140166 lifted their price objective on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

