Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $267,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,857 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

