Keebeck Alpha LP Has $289,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hershey by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in The Hershey by 213.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 353.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after acquiring an additional 343,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

