Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 8,233 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $200,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

