Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 4,738 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 35.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

