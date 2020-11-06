Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 11,768 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 66.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 145.8% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 871,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of MDU opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

