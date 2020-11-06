Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

