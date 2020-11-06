Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 440 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

