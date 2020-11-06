Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 124.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 51.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 928.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

