Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 163,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE DIN opened at $57.42 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

