KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KAR. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

