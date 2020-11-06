Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey Sells 500 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $32,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $28,852,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

