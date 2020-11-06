JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Target Price to GBX 285

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.30. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,691.59). Insiders bought 154 shares of company stock worth $45,176 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

