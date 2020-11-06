JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.