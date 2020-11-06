JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,445 ($31.94).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 3,051 ($39.86) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,067 ($40.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,884.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,595.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

