JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 641

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 652 ($8.52) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a one year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 622.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

