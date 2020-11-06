JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $39.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE BOOT opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

