JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $39.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
NYSE BOOT opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.