JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.37 ($18.08).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.