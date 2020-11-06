JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.59 ($150.10).

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €110.08 ($129.51) on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.