JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

SZG stock opened at €12.83 ($15.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

