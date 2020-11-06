Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sells 4,200 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 609,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,607,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

