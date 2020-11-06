Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,448 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $43.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.