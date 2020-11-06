JMP Group’s (JMP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSE:JMP opened at $2.45 on Monday. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

